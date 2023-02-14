An Eastbourne road is closed following a serious collision last night (Monday, February 13), police have said.

Eastbourne Police put out a message on Twitter at 1.21am that said: “Decoy Drive in Eastbourne has been closed following a serious collision at around 11pm.”

It continued: “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible. Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV can contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brinmore.”

AA Traffic News is showing that the road is still closed. It said the road is shut both ways from A2021 Kings Drive to Nevill Avenue, adding that Hampden Park Drive is also closed. For more updates from AA Traffic News visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Sussex Police have been approached for further comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

