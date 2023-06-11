NationalWorldTV
Brighton man charged with murder after two bodies discovered in Newhaven

A man has been charged with the murder of a married couple at a house in Lewes Road, Newhaven, Sussex Police have said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 09:08 BST
Sussex Police were spotted in Newhaven on Saturday, June 10

Police said officers were called to the property just after 7pm on Friday, June 9, where the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were discovered.

Police said their next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported.

Photos – man arrested on suspicion of murder after two bodies found in Newhaven

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, 64, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with two counts of murder. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 June."

Detective chief inspector Kimball Edey, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of the two victims at this extremely difficult time. While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened are ongoing, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and remind them not to speculate or comment on anything which could jeopardise our investigation in the meantime.”

Police said that a post mortem is scheduled to take place next week. They added that they will not release any more details in the meantime.

