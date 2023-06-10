NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10
Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10

In photos: Sussex Police arrest man on suspicion of murder after two bodies found in Newhaven

Sussex Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two people were found in a house in Newhaven on Friday evening (June 9).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

The announcement comes after police were photographed at Newhaven Cemetery this morning (Saturday, June 10).

Police said officers attended a property in Lewes Road, Newhaven, shortly after 7pm, following a report of a murder.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed. A 64-year-old man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: “We are in the early stages of this fast-moving investigation, following a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives. A suspect was swiftly taken into custody and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter.

“I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we establish the full circumstances.”

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10

1. Newhaven Cemetery

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10

2. Newhaven Cemetery

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10

3. Newhaven Cemetery

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10

4. Newhaven Cemetery

Sussex Police were spotted at Newhaven Cemetery on Saturday morning, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Next Page
Page 1 of 2