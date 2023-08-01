Brighton man jailed for sexual assaults in city centre, say Sussex Police

A Brighton man who sexually assaulted six women in public spaces in Brighton has been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Hanok Zeray, 32, of Ringmer Road, Brighton, targeted lone women around Brighton city centre on multiple occasions in 2022.

Police said they launched an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the Old Steine in Brighton on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She was supported by specialist officers and Hanok Zeray was arrested the following day on suspicion of rape. He was released under investigation while evidence was collected to pursue a charge. On Sunday, 22 May, two women reported being sexually assaulted in London Road and Southover Street in the early hours of the morning.”

Sussex Police said Hanok Zeray, 32, of Ringmer Road, Brighton, targeted lone women around Brighton

Police said enquiries were underway to identify a suspect when, on October 23, a third woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger in Elm Grove.

Police said: “He harassed her persistently, but she was able to film him on her mobile phone and capture the sexual assault on film. Officers identified Zeray from the footage and he was arrested shortly after.

“He was charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault and remanded in custody. While remanded, Zeray was charged with three additional counts of sexual assault after three more women came forward to report being attacked. One on the 22 May in London Road, one in Gladstone Place on 19 June and a third on 23 October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Zeray pleaded guilty to all six counts of sexual assault and not guilty to rape at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 24. Police added that the rape charge was later discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Police said Zeray was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, with an extended licence period of five years, at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 21.

Detective Constable Amy Pemberton-Hill said: “Hanok Zeray was a committed offender who presented a clear danger to lone women and girls. I would like to thank all these women for reporting his crimes to police and supporting the investigation through to prosecution. The streets of Brighton and Hove are a safer place as a result.”