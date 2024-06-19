Thieves escaped with a £30,000 haul after breaking into a house in Horsham

Burglars escaped with a haul of more than £30,000 when they broke into a Horsham property.

Police say the burglars struck at a house in River Walk on June 7 while the family were out.

Money – £10,000 – which was in a drawer in a bedroom was stolen along with jewellery worth between £15,000-£20,000 and a Louis Vuitton bag worth around £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In another incident, a property in The Spinney, Pulborough, was broken into while the occupant was in hospital. Police say: “The suspect has repeatably gained access and it is not known whether anything has been stolen.”