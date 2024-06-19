Burglars escape with £30,000 haul after break-in at Horsham house

By Sarah Page
Published 19th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Thieves escaped with a £30,000 haul after breaking into a house in Horsham
Burglars escaped with a haul of more than £30,000 when they broke into a Horsham property.

Police say the burglars struck at a house in River Walk on June 7 while the family were out.

Money – £10,000 – which was in a drawer in a bedroom was stolen along with jewellery worth between £15,000-£20,000 and a Louis Vuitton bag worth around £1,000.

In another incident, a property in The Spinney, Pulborough, was broken into while the occupant was in hospital. Police say: “The suspect has repeatably gained access and it is not known whether anything has been stolen.”

Meanwhile, a garden shed at Staples Barn, Horsham, was broken into on June 14 but nothing is thought to have been stolen.