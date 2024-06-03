Burglars lock dog in bedroom during raid on house in village near Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police say that the thieves got away with cash, bank cards, several items of Pandora jewellery, food and medication when they broke into the property in Peartree Field, Billingshurst, between 3pm and 7pm on May 10.
A police spokesperson said: “The occupant was not home at the time and their dog had been locked in a bedroom.”
In another incident, burglars broke into a house in Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst, while the occupants were attending an appointment. The thieves ransacked a bedroom before making off with some personal jewellery.
Police say that a Motocross bike was stolen from a garage at a property in Bamborough Close, Southwater, and a motorbike had its electrical wires cut when a person broke into a garage at a property in Thelton Avenue, Broadbridge Heath.
A house in Littleworth Lane, Partridge Green, was also broken into after patio doors were kicked in while the occupants were away.
And, say police, several outbuildings and garden sheds on allotments in Depot Road, Horsham, were broken into between May 16 and 17.
Several items were stolen including lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, tools, batteries and weedkiller.
The police spokesperson added: “Please make sure your outbuildings and garages are locked and secure.
"We are continuing to investigate these burglaries and if you see anyone acting suspiciously around a property, please report it to us on 101 or 999 if you are witnessing a burglary in progress.”