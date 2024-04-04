Burglars have been targeting properties in Horsham and nearby villages

Burglars target properties in Horsham and nearby villages

Burglars have been targeting properties in Horsham and surrounding villages over the past week.
By Sarah Page
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:59 BST
Police say that, in one incident, people in a house in Smithbarn, Horsham, woke up to find coat cupboards open. They checked CCTV footage and saw two men wearing balaclavas entering the property – but nothing was stolen.

Officers say that two bikes were stolen after a residential workshop in West End Lane, Henfield, was broken into between 10pm on March 22 and 7.45am the following day.

In another break-in, a car was stolen after thieves kicked in the front door of a house in Tismans Common, Rudgwick.

Two bicycles were stolen when a garage at a property in School Hill, Warnham, was broken into on April 3.

And, say police, there was an attempted break-in at a house in Jockey Mead, Horsham, some time between 11am and 7pm on the same day when burglars drilled a door lock.