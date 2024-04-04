Burglars have been targeting properties in Horsham and nearby villages

Burglars target properties in Horsham and nearby villages
Police say that, in one incident, people in a house in Smithbarn, Horsham, woke up to find coat cupboards open. They checked CCTV footage and saw two men wearing balaclavas entering the property – but nothing was stolen.
Officers say that two bikes were stolen after a residential workshop in West End Lane, Henfield, was broken into between 10pm on March 22 and 7.45am the following day.
In another break-in, a car was stolen after thieves kicked in the front door of a house in Tismans Common, Rudgwick.
Two bicycles were stolen when a garage at a property in School Hill, Warnham, was broken into on April 3.
And, say police, there was an attempted break-in at a house in Jockey Mead, Horsham, some time between 11am and 7pm on the same day when burglars drilled a door lock.