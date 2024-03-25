Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year several grieving families reported that flowers and other mementos were being stolen from burial plots at St Botolph’s Church in Steyning.

And now the thieves have struck again. One woman, whose mum and partner are both buried at St Botolph’s, discovered that flowers had been stolen from her partner’s grave when she visited the churchyard last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This isn't the first time I've had flowers stolen and it is deeply upsetting,” she said. “The thief or thieves clearly have no conscience or understanding of the distress this causes to bereaved families.”

Flowers and other mementos are being stolen from graves in a South Downs churchyard

She said there had been at least eight separate incidents of theft from their graves. “These range from planters of daffodils and cyclamen, to bunches of roses and mixed flowers.”

She said that, in the latest incident, she had wired a bouquet of pink chrysanthemums and roses to a vase at her partner’s grave. “The thief had removed the wire so was determined to steal them.

“This ongoing situation continues to cause me much stress and really doesn't help in the grieving process.”

Steyning funeral directors Chalcraft are also stunned by the thefts. They posted a message on social media: “We are sad to report that yet again a family's flowers have been taken from a grave at Botolph’s Cemetery. We are lost for words.”

And funeral director Gabby Taylor added: “It is really distressing and we are at a loss to know how to help. The chance of catching someone in the act is so small. I don’t understand the mentality of someone to do this.”

Other residents have also taken to social media to share their shock at what has been happening. One woman told how her daughter had a pebble taken that was personalised for her friend. She replaced it but that was also stolen. “Shocking that people would do this from a grave.”

Another said: “This is a total disgrace. To take something of a loved one’s grave is the lowest of the low. Despicable people.”

And another: “My parents are buried there and we have stopped bringing plants as they were cut off and taken away.”