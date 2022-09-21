Camber Sands death: Police renew appeal for witnesses in murder investigation

Sussex Police said seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 53-year-old Michael McDonagh was pronounced dead at the Lydd Road site shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6.

All of the arrested individuals have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police said an appeal for witnesses was launched, but detectives are particularly keen to speak to people who may have recorded the incident on mobile devices.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses

A police spokesperson said: “At least one man, described as short and thin by witnesses, is believed to have recorded the incident from start to finish. We would encourage this person to come forward or if anybody knows who this person is to make contact with the investigation team.”