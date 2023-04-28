Car thieves have again struck in the Horsham area over the past week.

Police say that a Range Rover was stolen in Rusper and a Land Rover Discovery was stolen in Henfield.

The Land Rover was later found with all its parts stripped, internally and externally.

Police say that a van containing tools was stolen in Billingshurst and people were spotted on ring doorbell videos trying car doors in Horsham on April 19.

Car thieves have again struck across the Horsham district

All the cars were locked and nothing was stolen.