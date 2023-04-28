Police say that a Range Rover was stolen in Rusper and a Land Rover Discovery was stolen in Henfield.
The Land Rover was later found with all its parts stripped, internally and externally.
Police say that a van containing tools was stolen in Billingshurst and people were spotted on ring doorbell videos trying car doors in Horsham on April 19.
All the cars were locked and nothing was stolen.
However, a Ford Focus parked near Amberley railway station had both front and rear number plates stolen some time between April 20 and the following day.