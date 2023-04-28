Edit Account-Sign Out
Car thieves on the prowl in Horsham, Rusper, Henfield and Amberley

Car thieves have again struck in the Horsham area over the past week.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

Police say that a Range Rover was stolen in Rusper and a Land Rover Discovery was stolen in Henfield.

The Land Rover was later found with all its parts stripped, internally and externally.

Police say that a van containing tools was stolen in Billingshurst and people were spotted on ring doorbell videos trying car doors in Horsham on April 19.

Car thieves have again struck across the Horsham districtCar thieves have again struck across the Horsham district
All the cars were locked and nothing was stolen.

However, a Ford Focus parked near Amberley railway station had both front and rear number plates stolen some time between April 20 and the following day.