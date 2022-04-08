Caravans and Range Rover stolen as police investigate crimes across Chichester district

Sussex Police has issued a list of crimes which haven taken place across the Chichester district in the past week.
The list includes a number of vehicle thefts as well as string of break-ins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or by reporting online quoting the relevant serial number.
Chichester
• Ratham Lane, West Ashling – Between Wednesday 30 and Friday April 1 a Hobby Premium caravan was stolen. Serial 0679 01/04.
• West Marden, Chichester - In the early hours of Sunday April 3 a garage was burgled and a Range Rover was stolen. Serial 1038 03/04.
• Goodwood Country Park, Chichester – On the afternoon of Tuesday April 5 a vehicle was broken into and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0508 05/04.
Selsey, The Witterings and surrounding areas
• Hornbeam Walk, Bracklesham Bay – In the early hours of Thursday 31 March the front number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1006 04/04.
• East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay – On Saturday April 2 a vehicle was broken into and a bag of tools were stolen. Serial 0081 04/04.
• Rotten Row, Sidlesham – In the early hours of Monday April 4 a vehicle was deliberately set alight. Serial 0161 04/04.
Midhurst and surrounding areas
• Heath Road, Haslemere – On the evening of Wednesday March 30 two sheds were burgled and a lock was stolen. Serials 0446 31/03 and 0457 01/04.
• Balls Cross Road, Petworth – In the early hours of Friday April 1 a Bailey Pageant burgundy caravan was stolen. Serial 0658 01/04.
• Milland Road, Milland – On Friday April 1 a large amount of rapeseed oil was stolen from a property. A red Transit van was seen driving away. Serial 0570 01/04.
• Carron Lane, Midhurst – Overnight between Saturday 2 and Sunday April 3 a shed was burgled. A black and green Whyte mountain bike and a lock were stolen. Serial 0336 03/04.
• Linchmere Road, Haslemere – In the early hours of Sunday April 3 a shed was burgled. A Boardman mountain bike was stolen. Serial 1216 04/04.