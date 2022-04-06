Case of Burgess Hill father and son who went missing in Spain featured in BBC podcast

The pair travelled to Malaga on March 31, 2019 and hired a car when they got there, police said at the time, but did not return the vehicle.

Their family had not heard from them since April 1 - and they have not been heard from since.

The case was this week been featured on the BBC podcast Manhunt: Finding Kevin Parle which looks into the circumstances of the father and son's trip to Spain and the investigation that followed.

Danny and Liam Poole from Burgess Hill, who disappeared in April 2019

Sussex Police told the Middy today: "We can confirm that we have no evidence to link Kevin Parle with the disappearance of Danny and Liam Poole.

"This is and always has been a Spanish judicial led investigation and the role of Sussex Police has been to support that with UK-based enquiries and liaison with the family, who live in Sussex. Any significant information yielded as part of those enquiries would be passed onto Spanish Police for their consideration.

"The family has been kept updated in relation to the enquiries completed and their outcome. The Spanish investigation is complete and has been closed."

Back in May 2019, Sussex Police appealed for information into the pair's disappearance.

A spokesman said at that time: “British and Spanish police are working together to investigate the disappearance of father and son Daniel and Liam Poole after they travelled to Malaga, Spain, on March 31.

“The Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are now undertaking this enquiry and have resources already working with the Spanish authorities to find Daniel and Liam from Burgess Hill and investigate the circumstances of their disappearance.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “We are working closely with the Spanish Police. One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

“Their family are very concerned about them as they last heard from them on April 1, the lack of contact is out of character for the pair.

“The family are being supported by family liaison officers and are being kept informed.

“We know that Daniel and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 car when they got to Spain but this has not been returned to the car hire firm.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen them, the car or has any information about their whereabouts in Spain or any other location since March 31.”