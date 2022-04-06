According to traffic reports, A27 Lyminster Road is closed both ways from A284 Arundel Bypass to A284 (Crossbush Junction).

Sussex Police said the heavy traffic has been caused by a collision, involving car and camper van. It was reported at around 3.35pm, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Fire service and ambulance service also in attendance. Temporary road closure in place. Westbound carriageway to reopen soon."

'Severe delays' are said to be increasing on Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Station Road, with an average speed of five mph.

There is also traffic congestion on A284 Lyminster Road both ways around The Locomotive Pub.

According to an eye-witness, there is a 'massive emergency services presence'.

National Highways has issued a statement on its website, which reads: "The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between the two junctions with the A284 near Arundel due to a serious collision.

"Sussex Police, South East Ambulance Services and [West] Sussex Fire & Rescue units are on scene."