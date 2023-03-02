Police are continuing to hunt for evidence after the discovery of a body in the search for a missing baby in Sussex.

The body of a newborn baby was found in woodland on Wednesday (March 1) – close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday. A post-mortem examination will be held ‘in due course’.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, of the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the couple would be extended in detention for a further 36 hours.

He said: "An application for an extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought and granted by Brighton Magistrates' Court."

Search teams continued to search late into the night at a local nature reserve and at an allotment this (Thursday) morning.

Detective Superintendent Basford added: “A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

"This is the outcome that myself and many of the officers on the search, would hope did not happen.

“I recognise the impact that this new may have to many of the people who have followed this story closely and we can assure them that we will do that we will do everything we can to establish what happened.”

Police urgently called a press conference outside Sussex Police HQ on Wednesday evening – which is nearly half an hour's drive from where searches have been taking place.

Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police sent his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the wider family of the baby following the outcome of the search – which would be ‘heartbreaking for the local community’ and all those involved in the operation.

He said a ‘huge number’ of people in the local community came forward with information.

He added: "We continue to support the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigation and also the wider community as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”

Having initially been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, according to the Met Police.

The couple sparked a police hunt after being spotted leaving a burning car on foot on the M61 near Bolton earlier in the month. They had been on the run for more than two months before they were found in Brighton.

They were arrested in Stanmer Villas at around 9.30pm on Monday (February 27) after a member of the public saw them in a shop in Hollingbury Place – but their newborn baby was not with them.

Before their arrest, the last known sighting of Constance and Mark was in Newhaven on Wednesday, January 8.

The Met said it was now ‘imperative’ that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that ‘could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings’.

No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time, police said said.

Anyone who has information that could support the investigation should call the incident room on 0208 345 3854. The Met added: “We thank the media, public and our policing colleagues in Sussex for their continued support.”

