Here’s everything we know so far after a body was found in the search for a missing baby in Sussex.

The body of a newborn baby was found in woodland on Wednesday (March 1) – close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested on Monday. A post-mortem examination will be held ‘in due course’.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, of the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the couple would be extended in detention for a further 36 hours.

He said: "An application for an extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought and granted by Brighton Magistrates' Court."

Search teams continued to search for evidence late into the night at a local nature reserve and at an allotment this (Thursday) morning.

Detective Superintendent Basford added: “A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

"This is the outcome that myself and many of the officers on the search, would hope did not happen.

“I recognise the impact that this new may have to many of the people who have followed this story closely and we can assure them that we will do that we will do everything we can to establish what happened.”

Police revealed on Thursday that the baby they found may have been ‘dead for some time’ before its remains were discovered. They have also not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender.

In the update today, Detective Superintendent Basford said: "My team has been working on this investigation for the past eight weeks and we have travelled across the country as part of our searches for this baby. We are all truly devastated by the outcome and we know this emotion is also being felt here in Brighton and across the country today.

"While there are still many unanswered questions it is important that we give the investigation team the time and space they need to establish more details about the circumstances of this tragic death. At this stage we have not yet been able to confirm the baby’s gender and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

"Despite this, based on the enquiries we’ve carried out so far, we believe, sadly, the baby had been dead for several weeks before they were found. It’s too early for us to provide a more specific date. Because we believe the death occurred during the course of a missing person investigation, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. This is standard protocol for such circumstances.”

The latest updates comes less than 24 hours after detectives urgently called a press conference outside Sussex Police HQ on Wednesday evening – which is nearly half an hour's drive from where searches have been taking place.

Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police sent his ‘heartfelt condolences’ to the wider family of the baby following the outcome of the search – which would be ‘heartbreaking for the local community’ and all those involved in the operation.

He said a ‘huge number’ of people in the local community came forward with information.

He added: "We continue to support the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigation and also the wider community as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”

Sussex Police said on Thursday that it had been ‘overwhelmed by the messages of kindness and support’ shown to those involved in this ‘challenging search and investigation’.

A spokesperson added: “The latest developments mean the investigation is moving into a new phase and, while the Metropolitan Police will remain in the area, the large police presence for the search will be scaled back.

“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to be in the local community to offer support and address any concerns.

“We would once again like to thank the public for their patience and support throughout this operation, and express our gratitude to the huge number of people who helped, or offered to help, in any way that they could. It is truly appreciated.

"We will continue to support the Metropolitan Police’s enquiries, and ask that the investigation is given the space to proceed as we establish the full facts of what has happened.”

Having initially been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, according to the Met Police.

The couple sparked a police hunt after being spotted leaving a burning car on foot on the M61 near Bolton earlier in the month. They had been on the run for more than two months before they were found in Brighton.

They were arrested in Stanmer Villas at around 9.30pm on Monday (February 27) after a member of the public saw them in a shop in Hollingbury Place – but their newborn baby was not with them.

Before their arrest, the last known sighting of Constance and Mark was in Newhaven on Wednesday, January 8.

The Met said it was now ‘imperative’ that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that ‘could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings’.

No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time, police said said.

Anyone who has information that could support the investigation should call the incident room on 0208 345 3854. The Met added: “We thank the media, public and our policing colleagues in Sussex for their continued support.”

