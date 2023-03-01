Detectives fear Constance Marten's baby has ‘come to serious harm' after a massive search operation continued into a second day.

Hundreds of officers from Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police have been searching tirelessly over an extensive area overnight and today (Wednesday, March 1).

The Met Police is using ‘every resource we have at our disposal’ to find the baby. The police helicopter, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones are being used to assist officers on the ground.

Chief Superintendent James Collis, from Sussex Police, said: “I would once again like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carry out this investigation.

“The increased police presence is likely to be in place for some time, which will include search parties, extra patrols and house to house enquiries.

“We are very grateful for the many offers of help we have received from the public and for the huge number of reports we have received with information.”

With their baby still missing, Constance Marten and her partner, Mark Gordon, remained in police custody today.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “An application for the extension of their detention for a further 36 hours has been sought from Brighton Magistrates’ Court."

Hundreds of officers from Sussex Police and the Metropolitan Police have been searching tirelessly across an extensive area over two days. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Having initially been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, according to the Met Police. They had been on the run for more than two months before they were found in Brighton.

They were arrested in Stanmer Villas at around 9.30pm on Monday (February 27) after a member of the public saw them in a shop in Hollingbury Place – but their newborn baby was not with them.

D/Supt Basford added: “The police searches for the baby continue; we must consider that the baby has come to serious harm.

“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now leading enquiries to locate the baby because of the resources, technology and expertise available to them in very complex investigations.

“This is a hugely difficult and painstaking search operation covering a vast area of some 90 square miles.

“Specifically we have conducted searches in Newhaven and open areas to the east and north of Brighton including the South Downs.”

The detective said members of the public can expect to see search teams working ‘over the next few days’.

“Support from the public has been vital during the course of the investigation so far and will continue to be,” D/Supt Basford said.

“I would reiterate that members of the public can help us by remaining vigilant, and reporting any suspicious behaviour or items found in their gardens, outbuildings and sheds, between January 8 and Constance and Mark's arrest.

“Equally if you are out walking in these areas and you discover something you think we should know about, please don’t hesitate to contact us, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Before their arrest, the last known sighting of Constance and Mark was in Newhaven on Wednesday, January 8.

Police are therefore reiterating the appeal to members of the public between Brighton and Newhaven to report any potential sightings, or information about where they may have been sleeping, to the investigation team.

Anyone with any sightings or information that could assist the search is asked to call the Met police incident room on 0208 3453 865 or 999 with anything they believe may be significant.

Chief Superintendent Collis said: “I would also like to thank the volunteer search and rescue teams who continue to support our search and remain such a vital asset to the force.

