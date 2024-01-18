Constant vandalism of Seaford’s public toilets is ‘casting a shadow’ on town’s idyllic image, says council
The council announced on Thursday, January 18, that it is looking into the impact of the vandalism on residents and tourists, as well as the ‘financial burden’ on the community.
The council said the issue is urgent and wants to find sustainable solutions by working with law enforcement and community organisations.
A council spokesperson said: “Initiatives are being explored to enhance security measures and raise awareness about the importance of respecting public spaces.”
These include preventative measures and community engagement strategies. Residents are also urged to be vigilant and report any form of vandalism or suspicious behaviour to the police.
The council said: “The picturesque town of Seaford has long been a popular destination for tourists seeking a serene escape. However, the constant vandalism of public toilets is casting a shadow on this idyllic image. Visitors, expecting a pleasant experience, often find themselves confronted with damaged facilities, hindering their overall enjoyment of the town.”
The council added that the financial toll has been ‘substantial’ with rising repair and maintenance costs ‘stretching the community’s resources’.
The council spokesperson said: “The funds that could be allocated to improve amenities and services are instead being diverted to fix vandalised facilities, impacting the town’s ability to invest in other critical areas.”
They added: “Vandalism not only impacts the aesthetic appeal of public toilets but also restricts access for everyone, including residents and tourists alike. In some instances, closures are necessary to facilitate repairs, causing inconvenience to those who depend on these facilities.”