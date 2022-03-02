Contact police if you see missing teenager, 15, from Brighton

Police said Lola, 15, was last seen at around 3pm on Monday (February 28) in Carden Avenue. She is believed to have strong links to London, notably Tooting.
READ THIS: Driver who mounted his car on the pavement and drove at Brighton pedestrians after fight jailed.
Sussex Police said she is 5’ 8”, of medium build, with long black hair and has her nose pierced. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper and dark leggings, but it is possible that she has changed her clothing.
If you see Lola or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact police by calling 101 quoting serial 1287 of 01/03.
READ THIS: Wendy’s Brighton now open for business.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK.