Council speaks out over fire in Horsham Park

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says that it believes the fire was started in a deliberate attack.

The bench area where the blaze happened shortly before 3am today (Monday April 25) is in the picnic site near the park’s bandstand and Kaya cafe.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council is deeply shocked and saddened by the fire in Horsham Park on Sunday evening/Monday morning.

Picnic tables and benches were destroyed by fire in Horsham Park

“Two newly installed picnic benches have been destroyed and others damaged.

“The rubber safety surfacing has also been damaged.

“We are working closely with Sussex Police and Sussex Fire and Rescue to investigate the incident.”