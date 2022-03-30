Hazret Avdyli, 26, of Eltham Green Road, London SE9, was arrested in Littlehampton last October, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin.

According to Sussex Police, he tried to evade officers on the balcony of a flat he had been visiting, with the 'deal line' phone of what was known as the 'Joey' line, empty of a Sim card, found at his feet.

Avdyli pleaded guilty in February and, on Wednesday, March 23, he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to four years imprisonment, police said.

Watch the video below to see the moment police officers found Avdyli 'attempting to feign innocent puzzlement'.

Police said Abdullah Omar, 33, of Mountfield Road, London E15, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, March 24, of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bognor area.

Omar was sentenced to eight years. Police said he had played a 'significant role' in the running of the 'Henry' drugs line into the area from London.

Omar had only been released from prison on licence in May 2019, half way through an 11 year sentence for the same offending.

Hazret Avdyli (left) and Abdullah Omar (right) have been jailed for cocaine and heroin offences in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Photo: Sussex Police

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, head of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said: "Both these sentencings resulted from close co-operation between ourselves and colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police."

During the past two years, co-ordinated police activity against dealers has increased, with a Surrey and Sussex Police intelligence team known as Operation Centurion, which works with London's Metropolitan Police to target and prosecute offenders of County Lines activity between the capital, Surrey and Sussex.

In the 18 months since the team’s inception, they contributed to more than 140 lines being disrupted, and to arrests of more than 260 individuals across both counties.

The work of Centurion's specialist teams includes analysis from mobile phones used by dealers to buy and sell class-A drugs.

This information is 'critical to investigators', helping them target the most significant members of organised crime groups and ensuring longer term disruption.

DI Pack added: "County Line drug dealing continues to be a threat across Sussex.

"The force's primary concern remains the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable adults and children and we continue to put dealers under more pressure every month."

Here is everything you need to know about County Lines drug dealing.

How can you help?

​Sussex Police has appealed for help from the public, as it 'continues to put dealers under increasing pressure'.

Police said the best advice is to trust your instincts – if somebody shows signs of mistreatment, or a child seems to be travelling long distances or is unfamiliar with a locality, you can report suspicions to local police on 101 or online or to British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 if you see something on the railway network.

A spokesperson added: "There are also many sources of further advice and assistance to help combat the harm caused by drugs. Safe Space Sussex takes you to all the local organisations who provide support for those affected by drugs misuse."