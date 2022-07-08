Police in Sussex and London are working against suspected 'County Drugs Lines' criminality, which involves moving dangerous drugs from the capital into West Sussex.

Detectives from the West Sussex Community Investigations Team (CIT) and counterparts from the Metropolitan Police Operation Orochi team, executed warrants, one at an address in Littlehampton and two in Croydon on Tuesday morning (July 5).

The CIT officers were supported by colleagues from the force's specialist enforcement team, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Four men were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

"Drugs with an estimated street value of £15,000, more than £4,000 cash and 11 mobile phones were seized.”

Police said three of the four men were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

These were Samson Danson, 23, and Jedaiah Muikira, 21, both of Leyburn Gardens, Croydon, and William Cranford, 20, of Terminus Road, Littlehampton.

They appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Thursday (July 7).

Cranford and Danson were also charged with possessing with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, police said.

Police said Muikira was also charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Danson was also charged with money laundering, police added.

All three were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 4.

Police said a 31-year-old man, arrested in Littlehampton on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, was released under investigation.

Detective Constable Jon Woolley, of the West Sussex Community Investigation Team said: "This is another example of the way we are successfully working with colleagues from the Met to disrupt those suspected of seeking to distribute dangerous drugs in our communities.”

Click here for further information about County Drugs Lines activity and how you can help combat it.

