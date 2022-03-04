Kestutis Kaminskas, 66, of Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment without violence, including driving past the victim’s home address twice daily and shouting out, making an approach in a shop and shouting, and attending the home address twice between June 1 and August 19, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 compensation.

James Hollingsworth, 38, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was given a 14-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 60-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement, and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must pay £100 compensation, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a PCSO, by beating in Chichester on February 22, 2021. He was given a nine-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on October 1, 2021. He was given four two-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, after admitting attempted criminal damage, aiming to damage the windows of a marked police vehicle in Chichester on July 2, 2021; stealing Pringles and crisps from Iceland, Chichester, on October 1, 2021; stealing beer worth £5.49 from Select, Chichester, on October 18, 2021; and handling stolen goods, a green M&S bag containing clothing and documentation, worth £100, in Chichester on August 15, 2020. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, in Chichester on July 2, 2012; and failing to comply with a community protection notice by being verbally abusive towards police officers while under the influence of alcohol in a public place in Chichester on October 18, 2021, no separate penalties.

Angela Bulbeck, 54, of Church Way, Singleton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pound Farm Road, Chichester, on December 17, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months. She also admitted driving a vehicle with a dangerous load, an insecure cement mixer, wheelbarrow and numerous smaller items, in Chichester on December 17, 2021, no separate penalty.

Kelly Bartholomew, 50, of Neville Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sherborne Road, Chichester, on December 17, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ainars Stambergs, 32, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £184 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on December 31, 2020. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting possessing 3.7g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on December 31, 2020.

Colin Perrin, 62, of Oakwood Close, Midhurst, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving a vehicle with a rear number plate that failed to comply with regulations, including being too small, on the A272 Midhurst on May 30, 2021.

Josh Levett, 28, of Carters Way, Wisborough Green, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (5.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Stane Street, Pulborough, on August 2, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Ripley, 44, c/o Bastion House, East Walls, Chichester, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 5, 2021.

Stephen Brooker, 54, of Bookers Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting using a vehicle without insurance in Felpham Relief Road, Bognor Regis, on July 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. He also admitted using a vehicle after his driving licence was revoked on September 19, 2018, due to disability, no separate penalty.

Paula Reddings, 44, of Hadrian Drive, Westhampnett, was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a variety of items worth £500 from a vehicle in Chichester on May 11, 2021.

Joshua Waldron, 21, of Marine Mews, The Street, Itchenor, was fined £233 and must pay £1,173.33 compensation, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting causing £1,173.33 damage to a BMW in Chichester on June 29, 2021. He was also given a restraining order.

Jamie Jays, 24, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (17ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Chichester bypass on July 22, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Phillipa Wheeler, 53, of Rostock Court, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting drink-driving (78mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, on September 24, 2021; and failing to stop after an accident in which another person was injured, a cyclist, in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, on September 24, 2021. She must pay £200 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Bethan Legg, 23, of Stockbridge Gardens, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Emsworth on December 24, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Brian Ford, 45, of Wish Field Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cowslip Gardens, Bognor Regis, on January 26, 2022. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He must pay £85 costs, £36 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Byron Akehurst, 29, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton, was fined £250 after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Duke Street, Littlehampton, on August 18, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zakariya Donaldson, 18, of Newlands Lane, Chichester, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 compensation after admitting common assault in Chichester on September 21, 2021. He also admitted damaging property belonging to Moving Up Care in Chichester on September 21, 2021, no separate penalty.