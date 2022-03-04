Amazon driver 'lucky not to kill anybody' after falling asleep while driving in Chichester

Stanislaw Polak, 63, was jailed for four months after a judge told him the consequences of falling asleep at the wheel could have been much worse.

Polak had only started working for Amazon days before he tipped his lorry on the A27 near Chichester.

The Polish driver, from Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, dropped off while driving sending thousands of amazon parcels spilling onto the road on October 9, 2020.

Pictures from the scene of the collision. By Eddie Mitchell

He sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, and later discharged.

Lewes Crown Court in Hove heard Polak told a paramedic he was asleep just for a second.

His Honour Judge Jeremy Gold QC told Polak: “You were driving an articulated lorry and the consequences of falling asleep at the wheel are obviously very serious.

“You are very fortunate that no one was killed as a result of this accident.

“The A27 was closed for 12 hours causing massive inconvenience to people wishing to use that very busy road.”

Polak returned to his native Poland after Sussex Police charged him and missed a court appearance.

HHJ Gold told him: “You were entailed to return to Poland but did not appear for your hearing back in the UK.

“You kept in touch with the officer in the case throughout.

“I’m prepared not to add any additional sentence.”

The A27 was closed for most of the day after Polak flipped his lorry blocking three lanes of traffic at around 5.40am.

Members of the public stopped and shone torches in an attempt to alert oncoming traffic.

A female driver of a gold Renault Scenic was unable to avoid a collision with the lorry.

She suffered minor injuries.

After being discharged from hospital, Polak attended a voluntarily police interview.

Investigating officer, PC Steve Lambeth, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “There was a suggestion the collision may have occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. He later denied this, and claimed there was a defect with the vehicle that distracted him.

“I would urge all motorists to ensure they have had adequate rest before getting behind the wheel. Take a break if you feel tired. If you are a professional driver, do not exceed the number of legal driver hours, and make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on your journey.”

Polak pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.