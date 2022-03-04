Ryan Breach, 32, of Marine Parade, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a police officer by beating, racially aggravated, in Hove on September 23, 2021. He also admitted two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Hove on September 23, 2021, and in Worthing on December 30, 2021, no separate penalties.

Aaron Taylor-Smith, 22, of Windsor Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting common assault in Worthing on May 3, 2021; resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty in Worthing on May 3, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Worthing on May 3, 2021.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cain McKenzie, 42, of Overhill, Southwick, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Southwick Street, Southwick, on July 30, 2021.

Charlie Cottenham, 19, of Goring Road, Goring, was fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (no less than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Offington Lane, Worthing, on November 13, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Liam Stevens, 27, of Halifax Drive, Worthing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £250 compensation after admitting causing £250 damage to a window in Shoreham on August 25, 2021.

Adrian Pickard, 39, of Mariner Point, Brighton Road, Shoreham, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Shoreham on September 15, 2021; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, in Shoreham on September 15, 2021. He must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Megan Andrews, 20, of Newmans Gardens, Sompting, was fined £311 after admitting drink-driving (61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Buckingham Road, Worthing, on September 19, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Alfie Drew, 26, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing meat and alcohol worth £535.78 from Lidl, Worthing, on August 16, 2021.

Helen Ansell, 49, of Linnet Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting three charges of drug-driving (59ug/l cocaine, 2.2ug/l Delta-9-THC, 727ug/l benzoylecgonine) and drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on September 26, 2021. She must pay £40 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Daniel Kirilov, 32, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was fined £230 after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pavilion Road, Worthing, on December 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Thomas Quartly, 30, of Alinora Close, Goring, was fined £380 after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Onslow Drive, Ferring, on December 17, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £38 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Alice North, 24, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 18, 2021. She also admitted being drunk and disorderly in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 18, 2021.

Joshua Streete, 20, of Thames Way, Worthing, was fined £685 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on May 17, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 42 days.

Jason Davies, 36, of St Aubyns Road, Fishersgate, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Glenn Oakley, 54, of Adelaide Square, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on July 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Sadie Efford, 27, of Daisyfields, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on December 9, 2021.

Chris Wright, 23, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, by beating in Littlehampton on September 7, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a paramedic, in Littlehampton on September 7, 2021. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Deborah Wiltshire, 26, of Mainline Tavern, Chichester, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 24, 2021.

Morgan Hooper, 19, of Angmering Way, Rustington, was fined £335 after admitting drug-driving (more than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on November 18, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Elizabeth Waycott, 27, of Henfield Close, Worthing, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (156mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Boxgrove, Goring, on June 26, 2021. She was fined £80 after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Boxgrove, Goring, on June 26, 2021. She must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Byron Akehurst, 29, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton, was fined £250 after admitting drug-driving (10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Duke Street, Littlehampton, on August 18, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Glenn Miller, 45, of Dorchester Gardens, Worthing, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £400 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting damaging a till at Texas Pizza, Worthing, on November 13, 2021.