Part of Warren Drive was closed while officers attended the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "At 6.25am on Wednesday (April 20) police responded to a domestic disturbance at an address in Warren Drive, Crawley.

"A 33-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with wounds consistent of being caused by a bladed weapon.

Part of a road in Crawley has been closed after Sussex Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the early hours of this (Wednesday) morning. Picture by Jon Rigby

"The road has reopened, although some officers will remain on the scene while they continue their enquiries.

"Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial number 149 of 20/04.