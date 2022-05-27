Crawley man jailed for breaching restraining order

Police say officers were called to an address in Seaford Road on April 11 after reports of a civil dispute.

Officers attended and discovered one of the occupants was 31-year-old Maciej Grzebieniak.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to police, he had been given a five-year restraining order in February 2021 with a single condition not to contact the woman present at the address.

Maciej Grzebieniak (photo by Sussex Police)

Grzebieniak was arrested and charged with breaching a restraining order, police say.

He pleaded guilty and at Lewes Crown Court on May 11 he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

PC Michael East, said, “Grzebieniak was warned that failing to comply with his restraining order could land him in prison, and this is exactly what has happened.

“His arrest followed a report from a concerned member of public, and I’d like to remind everyone to be vigilant and contact police if you think someone may be in danger.”