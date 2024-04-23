Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Harrison Tomkins suffered multiple stab wounds during an assault at a block of flats in Arthur Road last year.

Police said the incident took place at about 5.30am on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Police and paramedics were on the scene within minutes and performed emergency first aid but despite their best efforts, Harrison, a lifeguard from Crawley, tragically died.

Sussex Police said Kaydon Prior (left), 23, of Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, was sentenced to 28 years in custody and Jason Curtis (right), 22, of Lairdale Road, Lambeth, London, was jailed for 22 years

“At Brighton Crown Court on Tuesday (23 April), Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, was sentenced to 28 years in custody and Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road, Lambeth, London, was jailed for 22 years after both being found guilty in February of Harrison’s murder following a four-week trial.”

Police said the pair were also found guilty of being in possession of an offensive weapon and said Prior was found guilty of common assault too.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The court heard how Prior and Curtis had been out in Chelsea, London, to celebrate Curtis’ 22nd birthday, but made their way back to Crawley at around 1.30am. During the journey, they found out Prior’s ex-girlfriend was out in Crawley town centre with another man. That man being Harrison Tomkins. Prior and Curtis were then seen on CCTV outside Medusa cocktail bar at 3am looking for her, before getting a taxi to her flat in Arthur Road.

Sussex Police said Harrison Tomkins, 25, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during an assault at a block of flats in Arthur Road, Crawley, in 2023

“The pair gained entry to the communal area and heard her and Harrison inside the flat, prompting Prior to call for a taxi to go to his home address in Hazelwick Road. Curtis stayed behind. Prior was seen on CCTV going into his flat and coming back out just four minutes later. He then returned to Arthur Road in the same taxi.

“Prosecution argued that Prior returned home to get a key to his ex-girlfriend's flat and a knife in order to carry out the attack on Harrison, who was not known to him, and that he left Curtis watching the address. At 5.30am, Prior and Curtis burst into Prior’s ex-girlfriend’s flat. Seconds later, Harrison was fatally stabbed multiple times.”

Police said a major search operation was launched by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team and said Curtis was found hiding in bushes nearby. Police said Prior was arrested at his home address shortly after and the pair were later charged and remanded in custody.

Police issued a victim impact statement from Harrison’s mother, Natasha. She said: “I will never be the person I was, as I too changed that day, we were robbed of the future of our son, a future we all wanted to witness and share, a future he worked hard to prepare for.”

After the sentencing, Harrison’s family said: “Today we receive justice for our Harrison. We want to dedicate immense thanks to all our family and friends for supporting us through this lengthy and unnecessary trial and the financial and emotional suffering they have all endured as part of it.”