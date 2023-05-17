A new information-sharing tool for businesses has been launched in Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

DISC, the smartphone app, helps police, retailers and security staff tackle crime more effectively.

It is already used in some areas of East Sussex and was launched in Haywards Heath in March.

Kirsty Pollard, manager of Burgess Hill’s Market Place shopping centre, said: “The collaboration tool means being able to defuse problems before they come into store as opposed to picking them up once they’re here and finding out they’ve been happening down the road and round the corner. Burgess Hill will 100 per cent benefit from DISC.”

This week Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex Katy Bourne visited Burgess Hill and East Grinstead with police officers, PCSOs, Sussex Police Business Crime Lead Chris Neilson, business owners and local councillors.

Mrs Bourne said: “It’s good to see that so many businesses are signing up to the app and coming on board to help tackle retail crime and anti-social behaviour in our high streets. The DISC app does not replace the valued police presence within our towns or on our high streets but, the quick communication features and information-sharing ability it provides, will be invaluable to both businesses and Sussex Police. Whether it’s theft, abuse against shop workers or anti-social behaviour inside or outside the stores, this is never acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Chair of the East Grinstead Town Council Public Services Committee Rex Whittaker said: “This initiative is welcomed by the Town Council and businesses as a tool to help with the fight against retail crime. Retail crime, especially for small businesses does have victims and we hope this app will encourage reporting, resourcing, and stamping it out in our area”.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne looks at the DISC app

A Mid Sussex District Council spokesperson said: “This is an excellent tool for local businesses to report incidents of anti-social behaviour and crime in real time and share relevant information securely with Sussex Police and neighbouring businesses.”

More areas in Sussex will be offered DISC in the coming months and the app, which is funded by PCC Katy Bourne is being offered to businesses free of charge.