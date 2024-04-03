Criminal damage near West Sussex border: police appeal after car windows smashed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said officers received four reports of car windows being smashed in the early hours of Friday, March 22, in Fernhurst.
Police said there were a further two reports in Linchmere and another report in Haslemere, Surrey.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incidents are believed to be linked. Resources have been deployed to patrol the area and an increased police presence is expected. Witnesses or anyone with any information, or footage, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 134 of 22/03. For advice on how to keep your vehicle safe, please see the dedicated page on our website.”