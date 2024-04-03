Criminal damage near West Sussex border: police appeal after car windows smashed

Sussex Police have issued an appeal following reports of damage to vehicles near the West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire border.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said officers received four reports of car windows being smashed in the early hours of Friday, March 22, in Fernhurst.

Police said there were a further two reports in Linchmere and another report in Haslemere, Surrey.

Spring blooms at Sheffield Park – 16 photos show beautiful sights in Sussex

Sussex Police said there have been reports of damage to vehicles near the West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire borderSussex Police said there have been reports of damage to vehicles near the West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire border
Sussex Police said there have been reports of damage to vehicles near the West Sussex, Surrey and Hampshire border
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incidents are believed to be linked. Resources have been deployed to patrol the area and an increased police presence is expected. Witnesses or anyone with any information, or footage, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 134 of 22/03. For advice on how to keep your vehicle safe, please see the dedicated page on our website.”