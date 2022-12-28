Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after two motorbikes were stolen during a burglary in Crowborough.

Police said thieves broke into a private garage in Warren Road between 10.30pm on Friday, December 16, and 8am on Saturday, December 17, and stole Enduro bikes from inside.

A police spokesperson said: “One bike is a Husqvarna TE 300i Rockstar Edition 22 in white and grey with a unique black frame. The other is a Husqvarna TE250 2019 edition in black with lime green livery and a FOX sticker on the ride side fairing.

“Officers investigating the burglary are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are asking residents to check any CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage to see if they captured a white van in the vicinity around 1am on Saturday 17 December.”

Police are asking anyone with information or relevant footage to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting serial 260 of 17/12.

