Dangerous driver sentenced for travelling wrong way on A24

A dangerous driver has been sentenced after failing to comply with road signs.

Sussex Police said Peter Byrne turned the wrong way into oncoming traffic on the A24 at Southwater.

He followed an incorrect satellite navigation (satnav) system and failed to take heed of clear road signs.

Roads Policing Unit PC Mark Gregory was confronted with Byrne’s vehicle travelling towards him.

Sussex Police said Byrne, 46, formerly a teacher of High Salvington, was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution, charged with dangerous driving and failing to comply with road traffic signs.

He admitted failing to comply with the road traffic signs, and was found guilty of dangerous driving at a hearing at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 20.

Sussex Police is sharing details of the case as a warning to all motorists about being fully aware of the road and traffic signs.

PC Gregory said: “Byrne said it was a momentary lapse of concentration, and said he was following a satnav which told him to turn left.

“He had not seen the very obvious and clear road signs that stated ‘no left turn’.

“As a result, he risked a head-on collision with oncoming traffic around a bend, which put his own safety and the safety of other road users at high risk.

“Satnavs are a tool of modern driving, but there may be occasions where the information is out of date for the road layouts, incorrect, or may not take into account temporary road changes.

“The case highlights that drivers must be more aware of road signs and directions, and not just simply follow a satnav instruction.

“Byrne has learned this expensive lesson in court, but is also fortunate not to have caused a serious collision.”

Sussex Police said Byrne was sentenced to a one-year driving disqualification, subject to taking an extended retest.

He was fined £4,615, and must also pay £650 court costs and a surcharge of £1,846, the force added.