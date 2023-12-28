A driver who did not safely secure agricultural equipment on his lorry and caused serious injuries in a collision with another motorist has been jailed, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said the collision happened at Lewes Road, Blackboys, on September 12, 2022, at 8pm. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said Ashley Sceal, 31, from Crowborough, was responsible for transporting farm equipment at Lewes Road, Blackboys, near Uckfield.

Police said that a tractor and machinery was loaded onto a flatbed trailer, but detached from the vehicle into the path of an oncoming driver.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “In the serious collision which followed, a 61-year-old woman from Heathfield, sustained life-changing injuries. She said it caused her ‘months of hell’ and has had a devastating impact on her physical and mental health. A collision report found that Sceal’s lorry was not safe to be on the road.”

Sussex Police said Ashley Sceal, 31, from Crowborough, admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving. Photo: Sussex Police

Police said that Sceal admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, December 4. Police said he was jailed for two years, and was disqualified from driving for three years.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The court was told how Sceal, formerly a haulier of Osborne Road, Crowborough, was driving on September 12, 2022. At 8pm, the machinery he was transporting became detached. It fell into the path of an oncoming motorist, giving her no time to react. Sceal was found to be over the drug-driving limit for benzoylecgonine (a cocaine body-breakdown product), with 168 microgrammes (uhg) found per litre of blood.”

Police said the legal limit is 50uhg per litre of blood.