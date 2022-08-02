'Disappointingly' high number of drivers caught speeding through Seaford in 90 minute period

More than 40 motorists were caught speeding through Seaford in just 90 minutes.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 12:01 pm
Seaford Speedwatch, a community-based speed watch group run by volunteers, conducted speed checks in the town on Sunday (July 31).

Within 30 minutes, 12 vehicles had recorded a top speed over the 30mph on the A259 Claremont Road, with the top speed taken at 47mph.

After another hour and 15 minutes, another 36 vehicles recorded over 35mph on the A259 Sutton Road – a residential area with a 30mph limit.

Lewes Police said the results were ‘disappointing’.

The checks were carried out as part of a Community Speedwatch (CSW) – a national initiative involves members of the community using speed detection devices to monitor vehicle speeds.

The aim is to educate drivers to slow down, and improve the safety and quality of life for everyone in the local community.

A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “Whilst Community Speedwatch does not result in prosecution itself; if persistent drivers are identified through the scheme, Police can use this evidence to take action against them if required.

“If there is a persistent general speeding issue where highway improvements are required, like speedbumps, the relevant agency will be contacted.”