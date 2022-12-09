Edit Account-Sign Out
Distraction theft in Burgess Hill: police warning after victim’s bank cards stolen in car park

Sussex Police have warned Mid Sussex residents to be vigilant after a distraction theft in the centre of Burgess Hill.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Police said a member of the public was parked in Market Place car park on Friday, December 2, at about 4pm when they were approached by a white male between 30 and 40 years of age.

A police spokesperson said: “The male was persistent in saying that there was oil coming from their vehicle. While distracted it is believed the victim’s purse containing bank cards was stolen.”

Police said the victim did not realise until a few days later after some money had been taken from their account.

Police said there have been a number of recent distraction thefts at supermarkets across Sussex.

They said: “Enquiries into the reported offences are ongoing and officers are urging others to be alert to any suspicious behaviour, particularly ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period.”

Get advice on how to keep your possessions safe at www.sussex.police.uk.