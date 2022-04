A domestic violence suspect who ‘said he wouldn’t be found’ has been arrested in Eastbourne, according to police.

Officers said the arrest was made last night (Friday, April 29).

A spokesperson from Sussex and Surrey Police’s dog unit said, “An outstanding DV (domestic violence) suspect for Surrey Police who said he wouldn’t be found was stopped in Eastbourne Police’s area with the assistance of a tutor unit. One arrested.”

