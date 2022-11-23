Edit Account-Sign Out
East Sussex war memorial damaged

A war memorial in East Sussex has been damaged.

By Sam Morton
20 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 9:46am

Rother Police has launched an investigation into the criminal damage between Rye and Camber on Sunday (November 20).

An appeal on social media on Tuesday evening read: “A war memorial between Rye and Camber has been subject to criminal damage. Did you see or hear anything?

“If you have any information please contact us [on 101] quoting reference 0540 22/11/22.”

A war memorial between Rye and Camber has been subject to criminal damage. Photo: Rother Police
This isn’t the first time a war memorial has been damaged in the UK this month.

Memorial wreaths in Edinburgh were torched by vandals a day after Remembrance Sunday, in an incident which First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, described as ‘sickening and disgraceful’.

Similar incidents have also been reported in Sussex in recent years:

