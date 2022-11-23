A war memorial in East Sussex has been damaged.

Rother Police has launched an investigation into the criminal damage between Rye and Camber on Sunday (November 20).

An appeal on social media on Tuesday evening read: “A war memorial between Rye and Camber has been subject to criminal damage. Did you see or hear anything?

“If you have any information please contact us [on 101] quoting reference 0540 22/11/22.”

A war memorial between Rye and Camber has been subject to criminal damage. Photo: Rother Police

This isn’t the first time a war memorial has been damaged in the UK this month.

Memorial wreaths in Edinburgh were torched by vandals a day after Remembrance Sunday, in an incident which First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, described as ‘sickening and disgraceful’.

Similar incidents have also been reported in Sussex in recent years:

