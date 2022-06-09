Youngsters cause damage by Hailsham war memorial

Officers said they were called to the incident at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 7.A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Units attended, however unfortunately were unable to locate those involved – officers remained in the area and assisted in tidying up the damaged flowers.“Senseless acts of vandalism will not be tolerated.”Police said in response to the repeated reports of anti-social behaviour around the town centre, additional teams have been out patrolling regularly.
The police spokesperson added, “Unrelated to this matter, three arrests have already been made this week.“Whilst we cannot be everywhere we continue to target hot-spot areas, and would urge communities to continue reporting anti-social behaviour at the time to us online or to 101 (non-emergencies), or by calling 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”