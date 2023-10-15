Eastbourne man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after vehicle failed to stop in Brighton, say Sussex Police

Sussex Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion dangerous driving following an incident in the early hours of Sunday, October 15.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop for officers in St James’s Street, Brighton, just after midnight.

Police said the vehicle was later stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The driver, a 30-year-old man from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, and driving over the legal alcohol limit. He remains in police custody at this time.

“During this incident, there was a collision involving a police vehicle and a passenger who exited the suspect vehicle at the junction of Sutton Avenue and Arundel Road West in Peacehaven. A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a serious injury, but has since been discharged.

“Sussex Police is reviewing the incident, and as it involved police contact resulting in an injury, it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as per standard procedure.