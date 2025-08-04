Police on patrol in Bexhill have made an arrest after an elderly woman was hurt during a theft.

A Rother Police spokesperson said: "In response to shop-related crime, we have intensified patrols around local businesses throughout Rother. Our commitment to protecting the community remains our highest priority, and we want to reassure residents and business owners that we take all reported incidents seriously.

"While on patrol in Bexhill, officers made an arrest in connection with a theft that resulted in an elderly woman sustaining an injury. This swift action is a direct result of our increased presence and the valuable information provided by the public. The investigation is ongoing. The victim is recovering well, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery."

They added: "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance. We encourage everyone to continue being our eyes and ears. If you see anything suspicious, please report it via our non-emergency line on 101 or through our online portal. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress, please call 999 immediately."