Emergency services rush to Bognor Regis as fire spreads over three properties
West Sussex Fire and Rescue teams raced to Bognor Regis on Friday (April 18) to fight a fire that consumed part of three separate properties.
A fire service spokesperson said two teams were deployed to the fire, on Collyer Avenue, at 11.36am, where they found ait had spread across the gardens of three properties, taking up two garden sheds, trees and fencing.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.
"Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed."