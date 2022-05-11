‘Erratic’ driver arrested on A23

An ‘erratic’ driver has been arrested on the A23 on suspicion of drink and drug driving, according to police.

Sussex Roads Police officers said the arrest was made last night (Tuesday, May 10) near the Handcross weighbridge on the northbound carriageway.

A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said, “Last night we responded to two 999 calls made by members of the public reporting an erratic driver on the A23.

A car on the A23. Picture from Sussex Roads Police SUS-221105-175537001

“Officers responded and the driver was arrested for drink and drug driving as well as not having insurance.”

An eye-witness said they first saw the car heading north by Pangdean Old Barn.