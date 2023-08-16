Family pays tribute to young man who died following Crawley stabbing

The family of a young man who tragically died following a stabbing in Crawley has paid tribute to him.

Police and paramedics were on the scene within minutes and performed emergency first aid but despite their best efforts, the 25-year-old from Three Bridges sadly died from his injuries, according to officers.

In a tribute his family said: “Harrison was a loving, kind, humorous and precious son and older brother. He will be sorely missed by so many.

Harrison Tomkins from Three Bridges. Picture from Sussex Police

“His unwavering ability to see the good in others was key to his core values and this shone through in everything he did.

“In the short time Harrison has been with us he has made a wide-reaching positive impact – not only to his family and friends, but also his work colleagues and everyone he knew.

“As a family we would like to especially thank Sussex Police and the other emergency services for acting so quickly. This swift action will hopefully bring justice for Harrison.

“We would also like to thank all our family and friends for the immense love and support we have been surrounded with at this horrendous time.”

Police said an investigation was immediately launched by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team and a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley were swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder following searches with the support of a drone and the National Police Air Service helicopter.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, has subsequently been charged with one count of murder, being in possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

“Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road, Lambeth, London, has been charged with one count of murder.”

Police said the pair have been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, from the Major Crime Team, said: “This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with Harrison’s family at this difficult time.

“We would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries.