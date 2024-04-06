The announcement comes after a photographer submitted photos of emergency services on the road last night (Friday, April 5).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A white Citroen C3 was travelling northbound when it went into a ditch shortly before 9pm on Friday 5 April.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle – a 19-year-old man from Eastbourne – was taken to hospital, where he was later sadly pronounced deceased. His family are receiving support from specially trained officers at this time.

“Police are urging anyone who may have seen the car in the area immediately before the collision to come forward. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who captured any relevant dash cam footage, or anyone who may have stopped at the scene. You can email [email protected] quoting Op Alderney.”

The AA Traffic News live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news is now showing that the road is open again. Sussex Traffic Watch reported on X at 9.44pm last night that the A259 between the Pevensey services roundabout and Bexhill had been closed both ways until 6am on Saturday, April 6.

1 . Wartling Road There were reports of a car accident on Wartling Road near Pevensey on Friday night, April 5 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

