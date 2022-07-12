Father shot mother and two daughters, 4 and 2, in ‘senseless’ killing near Chichester

Kelly Fitzgibbons with her daughters Ava and Lexi. Via PA

Robert Needham had tried twice to buy cocaine and was successful in buying a shotgun in the days before taking the lives of Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and their two daughters, Ava, 4, and Lexi, 2, at their home in Woodmancote on March 29, 2020.

An inquest heard today (Tuesday, July 12) how the 41-year-old was believed to have shot them at close range after struggling with debt and had previously struggled dealing with mental health issues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest heard how the couple were said to be in credit card debt, as well as having borrowed about £20,000 from Mr Needham's mother after moving in with her and, while originally paying towards household bills, lived rent-free in the property.

Robert had a history of cocaine abuse, the inquest was told, and he had tried to purchase a quantity of the Class A drug in the week leading up to the killings. However toxicology reports showed he had not taken the drug in the weeks prior.

During the same week, Mr Needham, who had a firearms licence, also purchased a shotgun which he told the seller was ‘for shooting pigeons’.

Emma Ambler, Kelly’s twin sister, described her as ‘an amazing sister’ who was ‘fiercely loyal’ and described the family's heartbreak.

She said: “She really was one in a million. I was lucky enough to have her by my side as my best friend and twin sister for the past 40 years.”

She told the inquest how Ava was a ‘beautiful and energetic little girl’ and Lexi as ‘so loving and would love to snuggle up for a cuddle or to read a book’.

Emma added: “We will never understand what has happened and the whole that has been left behind will never be filled.”

Maureen Needham, Robert’s mother, said she was not aware of Robert having any mental health issues and had spoken to him either on the day or the day before the tragic event.

Roberts had called his mother and asked is she needed anything."