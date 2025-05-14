Sussex Police have launched an investigation into a fire at a commercial building in Eastbourne that was ‘started deliberately’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Fire & Rescue & Service were called at 9.51am on Sunday (May 11) morning to reports of an incident in Ashford Road.

Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill used three hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze, before leaving the scene at 11.02am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police would like to speak to anyone that has information surrounding the fire after an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service report confirmed it had been deliberate.

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into a fire at a commercial building in Eastbourne that was ‘stated deliberately’. Picture by Sussex News and Pictures

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Ashford Road at the weekend.

“Police received the report at about 10am on 11 May.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were able to respond quickly and put out the fire, minimising the damage to the building and the surrounding premises.

“The report from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was that the fire was started deliberately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police would like to speak to anyone that has information surrounding this incident.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police, either via the online reporting page or 101, quoting serial 397 of 11/05/25.”