Fire at commercial building in Eastbourne was ‘started deliberately’ – Sussex Police launch investigation
East Sussex Fire & Rescue & Service were called at 9.51am on Sunday (May 11) morning to reports of an incident in Ashford Road.
Crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill used three hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze, before leaving the scene at 11.02am.
Police would like to speak to anyone that has information surrounding the fire after an East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service report confirmed it had been deliberate.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a fire at a commercial building in Ashford Road at the weekend.
“Police received the report at about 10am on 11 May.
“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were able to respond quickly and put out the fire, minimising the damage to the building and the surrounding premises.
“The report from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was that the fire was started deliberately.
“Police would like to speak to anyone that has information surrounding this incident.
“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police, either via the online reporting page or 101, quoting serial 397 of 11/05/25.”