Fire in Crawley: Slinfold man charged with arson
Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, shortly before 1am on Friday, March 15.
Sussex Police said residents were evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately. They have since returned to their homes safely, police added.
Sussex Police said vehicles were also damaged after items were thrown out of a flat window.
Police said Clint Merritt, 44, of Lowfield Road, Slinfold, was arrested and later charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray and three counts of criminal damage.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at a court to be fixed on April 15 for a plea hearing, Sussex Police added.