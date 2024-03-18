Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a flat in Yew Court, Springfield Road, shortly before 1am on Friday, March 15.

Sussex Police said residents were evacuated from the building following a fire which is suspected to have been caused deliberately. They have since returned to their homes safely, police added.

Sussex Police said vehicles were also damaged after items were thrown out of a flat window.

A Slinfold man has been charged following a fire in Crawley, Sussex Police have reported. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

Police said Clint Merritt, 44, of Lowfield Road, Slinfold, was arrested and later charged with arson with intent to endanger life, affray and three counts of criminal damage.