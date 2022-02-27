Fire service called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service first received the call at 12.43pm today (February 27)

Seven pumps and one aerial ladder platform were called to the scene and the Grand Parade was blocked both ways outside of the hotel.

Two of the fire engines were from Eastbourne, one was from Lewes and the aerial ladder platform team, alongside a support pump, was from Hastings.

Fire engines were called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne today.

Pumps from Bexhill, Newhaven and Battle also attended the scene, but left when the incident was under control.

All civilians were successfully and safely evacuated from the scene, and no casualties were reported.

