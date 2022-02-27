The Cavendish Hotel: all you need to know about Eastbourne's historic hotel

Seven fire engines were called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne earlier today, (February 27) responding to an incident. Even though the incident is now winding down, here's everything you need to know about the seafront hotel.

Located on The Grand Parade, the majestic hotel was named after the 7th Duke of Devonshire and built in 1873.

Sitting in the centre of the seafront, within walking distance of the town centre, The Cavendish features a bar, restaurant, and a health club alongside 119 rooms across five floors.

