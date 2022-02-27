Fire service called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne after incident

Seven pumps were called to The Cavendish Hotel, in Eastbourne after an incident today.

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 2:22 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:34 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service first received the call at 12.43pm today.

Seven pumps and one aerial ladder platform were called to the scene and the Grand Parade was blocked both ways outside of the hotel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two of the fire engines were from Eastbourne, one was from Lewes and the aerial ladder platform team, alongside a support pump, was from Hastings.

Fire engines were called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne today.

Pumps from Bexhill, Newhaven and Battle also attended the scene, but have now left.

All civilians were successfully and safely evacuated from the scene, so no casualties have been reported thus far, and the incident is winding down to four pumps.

More on this as we have it.

All you need to know about The Cavendish Hotel

The fire service was called to the Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne today
Fire engines were called to The Cavendish Hotel in Eastourne today
Fire engines were called to The Cavendish in Eastbourne today