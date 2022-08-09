Fishing rods and mountain bike among items stolen from shed in East Grinstead

Police said the incident happened between 7am and 1.30pm at a property in Harwoods Lane on Wednesday, August 3.

They added that items were left over the property drive.

The ‘high value items’ that were stolen included a fishing tent, a bag with fishing rods and tackle, and a mountain bike, police said.

Sussex Police now are urging Mid Sussex residents to make sure their sheds and garages are safe and secure.

They advised people to check that their insurance covers the contents of their sheds or outbuildings from theft and to consider getting a battery-operated shed alarm.

Police also recommend hiding valuable items from view and locking tools away securely.

They added that the top five most common items stolen from sheds are bikes, mowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools.